Ballymoney Rugby Club’s Blue Jays team is playing a starring role in a new three-part video series that showcases the importance of mixed ability and tag rugby.

Created as part of Power NI’s ‘Rugby For All’ initiative – which aims to remind people that sport should be inclusive and give a sense of belonging – four amateur rugby clubs from across the province are paid a visit by former professional fly-half, Ian McKinley.

Each video takes the viewer on a behind the scenes look at what makes the clubs tick and features interviews with Ian and the players, coaching staff, parents, and volunteers from Ballymoney Blue Jays, Newforge Taggers, Portadown Panthers, and Malone Tornadoes – clubs that provide an avenue for players to be part of the rugby family and experience the excitement, the buzz and the collective spirit that makes the sport so steadfastly popular.

Ian also finds out about mixed ability rugby – a full-contact rugby format that is open to anyone – and tag rugby – a non-contact team sport similar to rugby league and touch rugby – and what the future looks like for the two codes in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

A still image featuring Ballymoney's Blue Jays from the series of video released by the official energy partner of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) Power NI. CREDIT POWER NI

In the first episode, Ian finds out more about the establishment of each club and what it means to the community in which they are based, before exploring the positive impact the sport has had in the second episode. In the final video, Ian takes a closer look at the two codes and the rules around them.

For more information on Power NI’s Rugby For All initiative, and to view the new three-part video series, please visit https://powerni.co.uk/rugby-for-all