A Ballymoney student has graduated from Ulster University having already carved out a career in high-octane global sporting events.

Saffron Montgomery celebrated with family and friends on graduation day after receiving a BSc (Hons) in International Tourism Management at the Coleraine campus.

After progressing from a foundation degree at Belfast Met to a full honours programme at Ulster University, Saffron is now stepping into a full-time role with the North West 200 following a successful placement and part-time contract with the team during her final year of study.

This summer she is also working with Formula 1 at races across Europe.

Graduate Saffron Montgomery pictured on graduation day at Ulster University's Coleraine campus. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.

"I never imagined that studying international tourism management would take me from the classroom to pit lanes, paddocks and podiums – but Ulster helped me connect the dots between what I was learning and where I wanted to go,” said Saffron.

Drawn to Ulster University for its friendly atmosphere, supportive staff and strong industry links, Saffron said the degree offered far more than academic theory.

"From the very beginning, the degree had a hands-on, industry approach. One of my highlights was our final exam day – our course director organised a paddle boarding trip to celebrate, and it really reflected the spirit of support and camaraderie that runs through the university.”

However, it was the opportunity to put learning into practice at the North West 200 that proved pivotal.

Saffron Montgomery. Picture: released by UU.

Starting with a five-month placement, Saffron handled a range of responsibilities – from admin and website updates to managing social media for an audience of over 130,000. Impressed with her professionalism and enthusiasm, the team brought her back as a part-time event assistant, working closely with the event director and manager.

"I was involved in everything from ticketing and website updates to sponsor liaison and race-week logistics. It was a steep learning curve – and an incredible one.”

Balancing the demands of final-year studies with a high-pressure events role wasn’t easy.

"Time management was definitely the biggest challenge,” said Saffron. “There were moments when coursework deadlines and race prep collided – but I was lucky to have an amazing team who supported me. My dissertation focused on the event’s marketing strategy, so that helped tie everything together.”

Saffron’s talent has already been recognised across the sector. She was named NI Travel News’ Travel and Tourism Student of the Year 2024, based on her academic performance and industry insight, and was also shortlisted for the Institute of Hospitality Award for Student Management Potential.

Following graduation, Saffron will continue working with Formula 1 across Europe before returning to a full-time role at the North West 200, supporting the director and manager with expanded responsibilities.

Looking ahead, Saffron is ambitious about building a global career in the motorsport events sector.

"I’ve found my passion – and it all started with taking that first step at Belfast Met, then continuing my journey with Ulster. I’d encourage anyone considering the course to go for it – it’s a gateway to amazing opportunities you might never expect.”