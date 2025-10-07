Translink is teaming up with Ballymoney Men’s Shed in a new partnership to restore and refurbish historic signage at the town’s railway station.

Members of Ballymoney Men’s Shed will bring their skills and craftsmanship to the restoration of several of the station’s old signs, which will be refurbished and returned to display at the station in the coming months.

Translink Project Manager, Conal McKernon, said: “We’re delighted to begin this partnership with Ballymoney Men’s Shed.

“It’s our first time working together, and we’re excited to see the difference their expertise will make. Restoring these signs is a wonderful way to celebrate the station’s history while we invest in its future.”

Translink Project Manager Conal McKernon alongside Jimmy and Dougie from Ballymoney Men's Shed with the signs to be refurbed. CREDIT TRANSLINK

Jimmy Mark, representing Ballymoney Men’s Shed, added: “This project is a great opportunity for our members to use their skills for the benefit of the wider community.

"We’re proud to be working with Translink and look forward to seeing the restored signs back at the station.”