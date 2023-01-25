League points and a trophy were at stake at Larne Rugby Club on Saturday (January 21).

Larne hosted Ballymoney RFC in a Championship Division 2 league match at the Glynn.

In yet another closely fought contest, against the run of play the home team were narrowly edged out 17-15 by the visitors in spite of a huge effort.

Ryan Erskine and Matthew Agnew scored Larne’s tries with Ryan also slotting a conversion and a penalty in the process.

Larne RFC president, Glenn McCluggage, with his Ballymoney counterpart, Sam Moore. Photos by Bernadette Mcallister

The match ball was sponsored by P&O and the player of the match was awarded to Larne’s captain, Aaron McBride, who received a free return trip to Scotland courtesy of the ferry company.

Also at stake on the day was the McCluggage Bowl, which was presented after the match to the winning Ballymoney captain.

This trophy was inaugurated by Hugh McCluggage, who played for both clubs, in memory of his late wife, Linda.

Larne RFC in their new playing kit thanks to principal club sponsor, AM Logistics.