The event aims to highlight the work and outreach of PCI across the island of Ireland, with 10 similar events taking place across the province over the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the Presbyterian Church in Ireland said: “While ‘mission’ is often associated with the work of churches overseas, mission at home is also a vital part of the church’s work.

“Each evening is designed to shine a spotlight on how the church is active in mission at home. They also seek to inspire and encourage those who attend to reflect on how they can be used by God in His service.

“Organised by PCI’s Council for Mission in Ireland, in collaboration with the denomination’s 19 regional presbyteries, Council Secretary, Rick Hill, encouraged those who had a heart for mission on their doorstep, or who were curious as to what ‘Home Mission’ was about, to come along.

Mr Hill said: “Through this series of events we will have a whole host of home mission ministers, church planters, chaplains, deaconesses and mission workers to share about their ongoing work through a mix of video, interview and preaching.

"Each evening will be a specific opportunity to tell the story of what God is doing through the church and to share the message of Jesus today. I would encourage anyone who would like to find out more about mission on your doorstep to come along to Ballynure, where you will be made very welcome.”