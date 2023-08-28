Register
Band parade raises over £3,000 for Gortagilly Coronation FB

Gortagilly Coronation Flute Band would like to thank the general public for their support and attendance at their annual parade in Moneymore on July 7 and for their generosity which led to a fantastic £3010 collected.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST

Each year the Band donates to a charity, and this year it chose Tiny Life. Keep an eye out on Social media when the band will hand over a cheque to this worthy charity. A big thank you to the 43 visiting bands, the marshals and PSNi for traffic control.

