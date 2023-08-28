Well wishes have been extended to Newtownabbey centenarian Jim Robinson following his 100th birthday on August 15.

The Mossley resident, who grew up in Doagh, celebrated his big day with around 70 relatives and friends at Corr’s Corner Hotel on Saturday, August 19.

Mr Robinson, who was married to his late wife for 60 years, has two sons, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is well-known across the Newtownabbey area, having served as manager in the mill at Mossley, before working as a porter at Whiteabbey Hospital.

Mr Robinson and his sons at the birthday party in Corr's Corner Hotel.

His son’s Jim and John attended the function at the Newtownabbey venue.

Jim Junior, who served as Mayor of the legacy Newtownabbey Borough Council as an Ulster Unionist Party representative in the 1994/95 term, has been living in Malaysia, while his brother John travelled back to Northern Ireland from Canada to be there for the celebrations.

John said: “I am so happy and grateful to be here with my dad to celebrate his 100th birthday and having my two sons Glenn and Garth with me to share this joyous occasion is the icing on the cake.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, wished Mr Robinson a happy birthday,

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Although the miles separate us, Pop, you are always in my heart and thoughts and I so look forward to our wee phone calls when we keep an eye on the Premiership and put the world to rights, generally, as well as reminiscing and bringing back some great memories.”

Following the event, Jamie Robinson wished her grandfather a happy birthday, stating: “It was great to see so many people coming to Corr’s Corner to help granda celebrate his birthday.

"I hosted an event at my house on his actual birthday, when we had relatives over for a barbecue. It’s been lovely to see him enjoying his celebrations. Happy birthday granda.”

A dedicated member of the Loyal Orders, Jim has been a member of Newmills Loyal Orange Lodge 222 for 78 years and Doagh Royal Black Preceptory, taking part in this year’s demonstrations in Randalstown and Larne respectively.

The long-serving Orangeman celebrated his 100th birthday on August 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout his almost eight decades of membership of the Orange Institution, Mr Robinson has held a number of offices, including serving as his lodge’s secretary for 30 years up until 2013, being secretary of the Six Mile Water District and a respected member of the East Antrim Combine.

Wishing Jim well, Gregory Warwick of Killead District said: “Everyone looks up to Jim. He’s very well-known across the East Antrim Combine and further afield. He’s been a lecturer in the Orange and the Black. He’s been a member of Newmills for 78 years and his long-service was recognised at 50 years, as well as getting his 75 bar recently.

"He served as Worshipful Master in 1971-72 and 1984-1986 and remains a dedicated Orangeman to this day. He’s someone for the younger members to look up to.

"We wish him well as he turns 100. He has been a great servant to the Orange Order. It’s great to see him on parade and we wish him all the best for the future.”