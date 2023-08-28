Register
Larne and Ballyclare fire engine pull raises thousands for worthy causes

Larne and Ballyclare firefighters have helped raise thousands of pounds for worthy causes with a charity fire engine pull.
By Helena McManus
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST

Around 20 firefighters from the Larne and Ballyclare stations took on the physical challenge on Saturday, August 19 in support of the Fire Fighters’ Charity.

The organisation offers specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community.

The NIFRS staff will also donate a portion of the funds raised towards local causes close to their hearts.

Firefighters and volunteers took part in the physical challenge on Saturday, August 19 in a bid to raise funds for the Fire Fighters’ Charity, alongside other worthy local causes. Photo: Alistair CarmichaelFirefighters and volunteers took part in the physical challenge on Saturday, August 19 in a bid to raise funds for the Fire Fighters’ Charity, alongside other worthy local causes. Photo: Alistair Carmichael
The venture kicked off at Ballyclare Fire Station, with the team pulling the full size engine to Ballynure and onwards to Larne.

Among those lending a helping hand along the way was Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna.

As of August 24, the appeal had raised over £6400 through online giving and donations on the day, with the total expected to rise further this week.

A post on the Larne Fire Station Facebook page read: “From the Ballyclare and Larne crews, a massive thank you!

“Through your generosity and support, you have helped us raise an amazing and unbelievable £6411.

“In case you would like to make a donation, we will leave our appeal open for another week or so.

“We are genuinely gobsmacked by everyone’s generosity.”

Saturday’s event is the latest in a series of local ventures supporting the Fire Fighters’ Charity.

In April, firefighters presented a cheque for £2000 to the organisation.

The funds were raised through a quiz, alongside ballots for a P&O crossing and a signed Larne FC shirt.

