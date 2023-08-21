Firefighters have raised over £3000 in support of a Carrickfergus schoolboy after taking part in 'Storming the Castle'.

The group from Carrick Fire Station ran the 10k race on Sunday, August 20 in their full fire kit.

The four-strong team of Jeanna Robb, Andy Doey, Gary Scott and Cheryl Brownlee took on the feat in support of the family of six-year-old Ollie Willis.

Ollie is currently being treated at the Royal Children's Hospital after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML), a rare form of the blood cancer.

Taking part in the race were Jeanna Robb, Andy Doey, Gary Scott and Cheryl Brownlee. Photo: Cheryl Brownlee

Speaking after the race, Cheryl said: “A huge congratulations to the Storming The Castle volunteers for putting on such a successful day!

“[We] managed to finish our 10k in fire kit all in aid of raising money for young Ollie Willis and I honestly am so proud, I really thought it would be impossible.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for their donations, support, cheers and beeps on the way, it really did keep us going, and of course to Gary, Andy and Jeanna the best wee team!”

Over £3000 has been raised so far in support of Ollie and his family; to make a donation, visit the GoFundMe page.

The firefighters’ challenge in support of the family is part of a series of wider community efforts, dubbed Ollie’s Army.

Earlier this month, Carrickfergus Fire Station hosted a 'brave the shave' event to raise further funds.

It took place on Saturday, August 5 at Carrickfergus Fire Station, with the help of Tanya, Samantha and Dylan from Butlers’ Barber Shop in the town.

While funds raised from the event are still being totalled, it is understood that Ollie’s dad, Justin Willis intends to donate to Angel Wishes, a charity which supports children throughout Northern Ireland with cancer-related conditions.

Elsewhere in east Antrim, firefighters from Larne and Ballyclare held a charity engine pull on Saturday, August 19.

Around 20 NIFRS staff from Larne and Ballyclare stations took part in the venture in a bid to raise funds for the Fire Fighters’ Charity, alongside other worthy local causes.