Bank holiday evens planned across Antrim and Newtownabbey

By Russell Keers
Published 22nd May 2024, 16:41 BST
Family-friendly activities are set to take place across Antrim and Newtownabbey over the bank holiday weekend, including the culmination of this year’s Ballyclare May Fair.

Two family-friendly rave sessions will take place in Ballyclare Town Hall on May 25 (9.30am- 10.30am and 10.45am-11.45am). The event is aimed at parents/carers and children aged four to six.

Fans of vintage automobiles will be in for a treat when the classic car show takes place on Saturday in the ASDA car park on Ballyclare’s Park Street (10am-1pm).

Crafts, food and fun will be on offer at the Ballyclare Market at the Town Hall on May 25, running from 10am-4pm.

Ballyclare Town Hall. (Pic: Google).Ballyclare Town Hall. (Pic: Google).
A summer birds workshop will take place at Antrim Castle Gardens on Saturday. Running from 10.30am-1.30pm, the day will comprise a theoretical presentation on bird ID and general information, with an emphasis on Summertime Bird watching. Followed by a guided walk around the grounds to identify some birds. Admission is £1.25, with all proceeds going to The Mayor's charites.

Meanwhile, residents are being advised of changes to council services over the bank holiday.

Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed on May 27, reopening on May 28.

Bereavement services and registration offices at Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed on May 27, reopening on May 28.

The crematorium will be closed on May 27, reopening on May 28.

Registration appointments can be made online.

There will be no changes to refuse collections.

Household Recycling Centres and leisure facilities will open as normal. The Old Courthouse, Theatre at The Mill and The Courtyard Theatre will be closed on May 27, reopening on May 28.

