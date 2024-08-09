Bann Rowing Club releases details of Olympic golden girl Hannah Scott's homecoming

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Aug 2024, 14:26 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 14:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bann Rowing Club in Coleraine has announced details of a ‘Homecoming for Hannah’ – a celebratory welcome home for Olympic golden girl Hannah Scott.

Former Bann rower Hannh won an Olympic gold medal in Paris on July 31 with Team GB’s women’s quadruple sculls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coleraine town centre was packed on the day with supporters watching Hannah and her team mates on a big screen in the Diamond.

Now, her Coleraine rowing club is set to hold a homecoming celebration for golden girl Hannah on Wednesday, August 14.

Bann Rowing Club has announced details of a homecoming for Olympic champion Hannah Scott. Credit BBC SportBann Rowing Club has announced details of a homecoming for Olympic champion Hannah Scott. Credit BBC Sport
Bann Rowing Club has announced details of a homecoming for Olympic champion Hannah Scott. Credit BBC Sport

Following a meet-and-greet for club members at Bann Rowing Club at Hanover Place, there will be a parade at 3.30pm from Bridge Street, through the town centre for a private reception in Coleraine Town Hall.

The Club said: “We look forward to your support en route to the Town Hall to celebrate this historic occasion for Hannah, the club, Coleraine and Northern Ireland.”

Related topics:ColeraineParisNorthern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice