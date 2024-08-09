Bann Rowing Club releases details of Olympic golden girl Hannah Scott's homecoming
Former Bann rower Hannh won an Olympic gold medal in Paris on July 31 with Team GB’s women’s quadruple sculls.
Coleraine town centre was packed on the day with supporters watching Hannah and her team mates on a big screen in the Diamond.
Now, her Coleraine rowing club is set to hold a homecoming celebration for golden girl Hannah on Wednesday, August 14.
Following a meet-and-greet for club members at Bann Rowing Club at Hanover Place, there will be a parade at 3.30pm from Bridge Street, through the town centre for a private reception in Coleraine Town Hall.
The Club said: “We look forward to your support en route to the Town Hall to celebrate this historic occasion for Hannah, the club, Coleraine and Northern Ireland.”