A north coast band was recently selected from 50 other groups to secure a place in the final of Rockshore Battle of the Bands.

And, although Empires to Ruins didn’t win the final, their performance in the biannual event organised by Sounds of NI, in association with BGO Productions, has earned them a show at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast.

A power trio from the north coast featuring Glenn MacLennan (vocals and guitar), Paul Stewart (bass and backing vocals) and Kyle Shirlow (drums and backing vocals), the long time friends united in 2023 to start work on a new project.

This project was “inspired by the nostalgia of the music they grew up listening to in the 2000s, but with a dose of modern cynicism” acquired from their life experiences. And so, Empires To Ruins was born.

With influence from bands such as Rise Against, Biffy Clyro, Foo Fighters and Funeral For A Friend, they blend elements of Alternative Rock, Post-Hardcore, Punk and Grunge to deliver "a distinctively aggressive, but nuanced sound, laced with dystopian themes”.

Splitting their time between their native Causeway Coast and South Wales, they have released three singles to date, all of which were recorded and produced by Neal Calderwood at Manor Park Studio.

Speaking about their experience in the Battle of the Bands, Glenn MacLennan said: “I’m told there were over 50 applicants this year, 25 got through and were put into five heats.

"We progressed from our heat onto the semi finals and then qualified for the final. Unfortunately we didn’t win, but we’re proud to have got this far and loved the experience.”

Plans are in place to record and release the tracks currently featured in their live set list. Work is also ongoing to expand their live set list to include more original material.

They have featured on the ‘BBC Introducing in Northern Ireland’ radio show, hosted by Taylor Johnson on BBC Radio Ulster. They were described in New Music Review as: “Empires To Ruins is more than just a band; they are testament to the enduring power of music and friendship.

"Their story is one of passion, persistence and a deep connection to their roots.”

For more information, Empires to Ruins is active on various platforms such as Youtube, Facebook and TikTok.