Police are warning of traffic disruption in four locations in Co Tyrone on Monday, July 1 due to parades to commemorate the Battle of the Somme.

Main parades are being held in Ballygawley, Ballyronan, Stewartstown and Omagh.

With parking restrictions along each of the parade routes, police are advising any road-users not attending the parade that may wish to find another route for their journey to avoid potential delays.

Police said that officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic in each of the areas.

The PSNI has warned of traffic disruption during Battle of the Somme commemoration parades on July 1. Picture: Pacemaker

Ballygawley

In Ballygawley, delays are expected from 7pm as participants and supporters arrive to assemble at the roundabout at Grange Road.

At approximately 8pm, the parade – organised by Lisbeg Pipe Band – will leave the roundabout and proceed along Main Street and Church Street towards Old Omagh Road for a remembrance and wreath-laying service.

The parade will make its return journey at around 9pm and is expected to disperse at around 9.30pm.

Ballyronan

In Ballyronan, delays are expected from 8pm with the parade assembling at Magherafelt Road.

At approximately 8.30pm the parade – hosted by Ballyronan District LOL No.7 – will leave Magherafelt Road and proceed along Shore Road (towards Toome), Ballyronan Marina, Shore Road (towards village) and Main Street towards Ballyneill Road for a remembrance and wreath-laying service.

The procession will make its return journey at approximately 9.30pm and is expected to disperse at around 10.30pm.

Stewartstown

Police said the Somme parade in Stewartstown – organised by Stewartstown District LOL No 2 – is likely to lead to delays from 7pm as the parade assembles at Kennedy’s Orange Hall.

It will leave the Orange Hall at 8pm and proceed along Chambre Park, Hillhead, The Square and West End Street towards the War memorial at The Square for a remembrance and wreath-laying service.

At approximately 9pm the parade will make its return journey. It is expected to disperse at around 10pm.

Omagh

In Omagh, delays are expected from 6.30pm with the parade – organised by Omagh LOL District No 11 – gathering at Crevenagh Road park and ride car park. It will set off at approximately 7pm from the car park and proceed along Crevenagh Road, Campsie Road and Lower Market Street towards Drumragh Avenue for a remembrance and wreath-laying at the cenotaph.

The parade will make its return journey at approximately 8.15pm along Bridge Street, High Street, John Street, Georges Street, High Street, Market Street and Campsie Road towards Crevenagh Road. It is expected to disperse at around 10pm.

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to take part: