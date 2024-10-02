Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC Northern Ireland has been celebrating its 100th birthday with a series of events, including roadshow visits to regional towns – and the next stop is Coleraine!

BBC Comes To Town will visit Coleraine on Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10, October.

BBC Comes to Town involves outside broadcasts, screenings, music-making from the Ulster Orchestra, school visits by BBC presenters and staff and much more besides.

It also includes a new BBC Interactive display which provides school and community groups with an opportunity to experience what it’s like to present a weather bulletin, introduce BBC Newsline or provide commentary for a big BBC Sport NI fixture.

There’s also a suspense-filled radio drama (with lots of BBC sound effects) and information about BBC careers, apprenticeships and how people can get the most from BBC services. A BBC Interactive display will be based at Coleraine Library and that’s also where the public can see Picture Box, an exhibition of 300+ photographs from the BBC’s local archives.

BBC Comes to Town in Coleraine will begin with a special BBC Sport NI event in Coleraine Grammar School on Tuesday, October 8.

It will bring together Olympic Champions Dame Mary Peters and Coleraine ‘Golden Girl’ Hannah Scott for a conversation about sport, the Olympics and much else besides. This invitation-only event will involve pupils from several local schools and will be hosted by Nigel Ringland.

BBC Comes to Town in Coleraine will also feature a preview screening of a new documentary profile of local writer, Anne McMaster. Out of the Silence explores the influence of language, landscape and community on Anne McMaster’s writing and the role of women writers from Ulster.

It also reflects on the importance and versatility of writing in Ulster-Scots – highlighting some familiar works, but showcasing many new talents and voices as well.

Good Morning Ulster, Your Place And Mine and Gardeners’ Corner will be relocating to Coleraine for special editions of their programmes. Your Place And Mine, which is presented by one of the north coast’s own, Anne Marie McAleese, will be at the Bann Rowing Club and Gardeners’ Corner in Northern Regional College.