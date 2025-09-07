A new television documentary is to look at The Pleasure Boys and the aftermath of their controversial show in Belfast which went viral on social media.

In February 2024, the male strippers caused quite a stir when footage from their appearance at the Devenish Complex leaked online.

True North: The Pleasure Boys meets up with the group whose show promises ‘an unforgettable evening filled with seductive moves, mesmerizing routines, and unrivaled charisma’.

The documentary follows the dance group - and some of their fans - in the lead up to their first show back in Belfast on International Women’s Day in March 2025.

The Pleasure Boys with manager John Woodward . Picture: Triplevision Productions

Best friends Leah and Cliona, who are big fans of the dancers, are getting ready to see them in action. The Pleasure Boys’ manager, John Woodward, is determined that the dancers can put on a great show that adheres to Northern Ireland’s rules around nudity, which are different from other parts of the UK.

Journalist and self-professed ‘stripper correspondent’ Niamh Campbell speaks to a range of people, including a feminist academic and fans of The Pleasure Boys, about the story she has covered since the dancers first hit the headlines in Northern Ireland.

The programme also meets the dancers from The Pleasure Boys who share their thoughts on the coverage that followed after their last performance in Belfast as they prepare for their next show in the city.

* True North: The Pleasure Boys, made by Triplevision Productions for BBC Northern Ireland, airs on Monday, September 8 at 10.40pm on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer.