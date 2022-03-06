BBC Northern Ireland School Soloist of the Year winners announced

Tom Johnston from Macosquin Primary School, Coleraine picked up the top title in the Primary final, while Sophie Lennon from Sacred Heart Grammar School in Newry won the Junior final, and Eva Rowan from St Patrick’s Grammar School in Downpatrick was named as the winner in the Senior final.
They had each made it through to the finals of their sections which were broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds.
All three judges - Sheelagh Greer, Alan Leech and Sarah Richmond - were highly impressed with their performances during recording for the final at the BBC’s Blackstaff Studios in Belfast.
Tom performed Electricity from Billy Elliot The Musical and I Just Can’t Wait to be King from The Lion King.
Sophie chose to perform Don’t Rain On My Parade and For Good.
And Eva performed No-One Is Alone and Taylor The Latte Boy.
Also competing in the final were Holly Mountstephens from Dromore Central Primary; Francesca Kelly from Oliver Plunkett Primary, Londonderry; Niamh Noade from St Paul’s High School, Bessbrook; Phoebe McIvor from Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt; Sarah Hoben, Our Lady’s Grammar School, Newry; Amy Ford, Dunclug College, Ballymena; and Cara Keavaney from Assumption Grammar School, Ballynahinch.
The final, shown on BBC One Northern Ireland today (Sunday, March 6), was presented by Connor Phillips, and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.