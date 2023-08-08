Register
BBC responds to criticism from Causeway Coast and Glens TUV councillor over football show

The BBC has responded to criticism from a Causeway Coast and Glens TUV councillor over its decision to drop the ‘Irish League Show’.
By Una Culkin
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 09:50 BST
The BBC has responded to Cllr Kyle saying: "BBC Sport NI will provide extensive coverage of the new Sports Direct Premiership season, with live matches on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and live radio coverage as part of Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster." Credit NI World
The BBC has responded to Cllr Kyle saying: "BBC Sport NI will provide extensive coverage of the new Sports Direct Premiership season, with live matches on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and live radio coverage as part of Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster." Credit NI World

Cllr Allister Kyle had claimed that the axing was part of “an ongoing agenda by the BBC to divert funding from as many different areas as possible towards GAA.”

He said: “What makes the BBC decision to cut this broadcast all the more bizarre is that they just recently managed to find the funds to run live broadcasts at the two all Ireland semi finals which only showed one county out of the four that can actually pay the licence fee.

“It certainly seems that there has been an ongoing agenda by the BBC to divert funding from as many different areas as possible towards GAA.”

The BBC said: “BBC Sport NI will provide extensive coverage of the new Sports Direct Premiership season, with live matches on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and live radio coverage as part of Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster.

“We will have 12 live games in total from the start of the season until October. Two of these fixtures will be on BBC Two NI television and a further 10 matches will be ‘live-streamed’ on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website. Edited highlights from all Sports Direct Premiership games, including goals, will also be available on the BBC Sport NI website.

“We have a diverse portfolio of sports output and have worked hard to enhance its impact, range and appeal – something that we know is appreciated by BBC audiences.”

