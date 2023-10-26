Beam Creative Network in Mid Ulster will use the funding for their Young at Heart project

The Arts Council has announced £169,994 funding to support 22 arts organisations in Northern Ireland delivering a series of community-based arts projects benefitting older people.

Among the successful applicants offered National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme funding in the Mid Ulster area is Beam Creative Network who is set to receive £8,134.

Beam Creative Network in Mid Ulster will use their National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme funding for their project Young at heart.

The project will engage forty older people from the Coalisland & Dungannon Neighbourhood Renewal area between in a project using arts-based techniques including ceramic art, textile art, fine art, and reminiscence songwriting.

The project aims to introduce artistic mediums that appeal to both older men and women and are not currently available in the area. It also encourages the participation of older people not currently involved in older people's groups within the community and organisers will closely collaborate with Age NI, Alzheimer's Society, local GP surgeries, clergy, and carers coordinators, to identify those who would benefit most from the program. Rurally isolated participants will also have access to community transport services.

Lorraine Calderwood, Community Arts Development Officer at the Arts Council said: "Research has proven that taking part in arts activities can raise self-esteem, confidence and motivation, as well as aid in relieving stress.

"The Arts and Older People Programme is committed to providing meaningful opportunities for older people to take part in arts activities, enriching their lives for the better.