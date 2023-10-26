Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Beam Creative Network in Mid Ulster will use the funding for their Young at Heart project

The Arts Council has announced £169,994 funding to support 22 arts organisations in Northern Ireland delivering a series of community-based arts projects benefitting older people.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Among the successful applicants offered National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme funding in the Mid Ulster area is Beam Creative Network who is set to receive £8,134.

Beam Creative Network in Mid Ulster will use their National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme funding for their project Young at heart.

The project will engage forty older people from the Coalisland & Dungannon Neighbourhood Renewal area between in a project using arts-based techniques including ceramic art, textile art, fine art, and reminiscence songwriting.

Most Popular
Beam Creative Network is based in Donaghmore. Credit: Google MapsBeam Creative Network is based in Donaghmore. Credit: Google Maps
Beam Creative Network is based in Donaghmore. Credit: Google Maps
Read More
Pictures: Big turnout for LNR's tractor and truck run through Mid Ulster

The project aims to introduce artistic mediums that appeal to both older men and women and are not currently available in the area. It also encourages the participation of older people not currently involved in older people's groups within the community and organisers will closely collaborate with Age NI, Alzheimer's Society, local GP surgeries, clergy, and carers coordinators, to identify those who would benefit most from the program. Rurally isolated participants will also have access to community transport services.

Lorraine Calderwood, Community Arts Development Officer at the Arts Council said: "Research has proven that taking part in arts activities can raise self-esteem, confidence and motivation, as well as aid in relieving stress.

"The Arts and Older People Programme is committed to providing meaningful opportunities for older people to take part in arts activities, enriching their lives for the better.

"The arts have a vital role to play in helping our older people find their voice, bring people together and promote positive physical and mental health.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandGP surgeries