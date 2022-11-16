Belfast Christmas Market is returning to the City Hall with more than one million visitors expected to enjoy its unique seasonal atmosphere this year.

Operators of the event, Market Place Europe, are preparing for the opening this Saturday (November 19) and are looking forward to welcoming visitors from across Northern Ireland and much further afield.

Allan Hartwell, managing director of Market Place Europe Ltd, said: “We’re delighted that once again the sights and sounds of the Belfast Christmas Market will form a focal point for the city centre during the festive season, having just been awarded the contract for a further three years we have made a renewed investment in the market to make sure it feels as special as ever.”

The market is supporting one of the Lord Mayor’s charities, Pretty n Pink which works to support people affected by breast cancer across Northern Ireland, providing financial support and services to patients and their families. The charity also works to advance education of breast cancer awareness and breast care.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tina Black said: “I’m very proud to announce Pretty n Pink as one of my charities for the year, and I’m so pleased that it will be supported by visitors to Santa’s Grotto at the Christmas Market, at City Hall. The charity does such amazing work, and over the years has supported so many families who are going through a cancer diagnosis and treatment; so this is a great way for people to give something back and people can be assured their donations are going to a fantastic cause.”

Cllr Black added: “The market is hugely popular and its arrival always heralds the start of the festive season for the city. It’s lovely to take a stroll through the stalls, soaking up the atmosphere and taking in all those delicious smells. And every weekend in the run-up to Christmas, we’ll have lots of free festive fun for families so, young or old, if you’re coming in to visit the market, shopping, having a bite to eat or just to see the Christmas lights, there’ll be plenty to see and do.”

When will the Christmas Market be open?

The market will run from Saturday, November 19 at 12 noon until Thursday, December 22 at 6pm.

Enjoying some of the seasonal treats at Belfast Christmas Market.

What stalls will be at it this year?

As well as even more local flavour, the market still offers something a little bit different with 21 nationalities from all over the world bringing all sorts of unusual foods and gift ideas: crêpes from France, Dutch pancakes, Belgian chocolates, an exotic selection of ostrich, wild boar and crocodile burgers, giant bratwurst from the iconic Schwenkgrill, Spanish paella and sweets from Italy.

Visitors can also treat themselves to the well known Hug in a Mug of Gluhwein from the prize-winning Kochem vineyard located in the Mosel Valley, Germany, or end the day in one of the bars serving local and continental drinks to get even more into the Christmas spirit.

This year the food court at the market with bench style seating makes a welcome return, as does the much-loved carousel and vintage Helter Skelter, offering stunning views right across the market.

Belfast Christmas Market offers a variety of stalls.

Support for local food and craft has increased with a number of St George’s Market traders joining in the festive fun. Some local favorites will also be returning including Pappa’s Minerals and Tapitas, Rossi’s Ice Cream and the Toasted Marshmallow stall.

What are the opening hours?

Monday to Wednesday, 10am – 8pm.

Thursday to Saturday, 10am – 10pm.

