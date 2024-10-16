Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of measures were implemented throughout September in a bid to clear a maternity scan backlog in the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust region, it’s been revealed.

A pregnant woman, who is expecting her first child, highlighted the issue with Northern Ireland World after experiencing delays in getting a 12-week scan.

The Belfast resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I received confirmation that I would have to wait until I was 16 weeks pregnant before getting my first scan. As a first-time mum, I wanted to have the scan as soon as possible to make sure everything was okay.

"I’m 17 weeks pregnant now and was recently able to get a scan, but the additional waiting time was concerning.”

The Royal Jubilee Maternity Service, Belfast. (Pic: Google).

The Belfast Trust has confirmed that there had been a backlog for booking scans, but this has now been addressed.

A spokesperson for the Trust explained: “There are currently no delays with booking 12-week scans at the Royal Maternity Hospital and any previous backlog has been remedied through a number of measures including weekend clinics in September.

"Any queries regarding booking appointments have been dealt with promptly. We can assure expectant mothers that booking letters are triaged daily and we are working to ensure they receive their appointment on time.”

Northern Ireland World contacted other hospital trusts to see if similar issues had impacted on services in their areas.

The South Eastern Trust, Northern Trust and Southern Trust stated that there were no delays in booking scans.

A Southern Trust spokesperson added: “The team aims to complete scans for women between 11 and 13 weeks. Any women with any concerns should always contact their midwife in the first instance.”

Issuing advice to women in the Northern Trust area, a spokesperson said: “We would remind all expectant mothers that they can self-refer directly for maternity care within the Northern Trust as soon as they have had a positive pregnancy test.

"This can be done by completing and submitting a self-referral form online which goes through to our booking appointment office.

"Full information is available via https://www.northerntrust.hscni.net/services/maternity-services/booking-your-maternity-appointment/

"If any woman has concerns about her baby’s development, they can contact the Emergency Obstetric Unit at any time and speak to a midwife.”