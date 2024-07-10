Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dozens of parents and guardians joined their children on stage to dance in a bid to raise money for Marie Curie at a recent fundraising effort in Finaghy.

The parent/daughter dance saw over 60 adults take to the stage at St Anne’s Parish Hall to perform a routine with their children as part of Aspire Ballet school’s summer show.

The ballet school, set up by Aimee Sloan in 2015, selected Marie Curie as the designated charity for the initiative in memory of Aimee’s mother-in-law, after she received care from the hospice.

In total, £1,914 was raised for the charitable organisation at the event on Saturday, June 16.

Aimee Sloan presented the funds to Marie Curie following the charity effort on June 16. (Pic: Contributed).

Last month’s event is not the first time that dancers from the ballet school have supported a worthy cause, previously holding a parent/ballerina dance in aid of Cancer Fund for Children in 2018, raising £2,670.50.

Aimee, who operates 17 ballet classes each week at Finaghy Baptist Church on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, stated: “In the future we hope to run the parent/ballerina charity dance annually and choose a different charity each time. I am so grateful for all of the generous donations and support from all of our ballerina families.

"I started ballet 28 years ago and opened Aspire Ballet in the King’s Hall, Belfast, in March 2015.