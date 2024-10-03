Belfast residents raise £3,000 for Alder Hey Children's Hospital
Jude Keers from Finaghy was diagnosed with the condition shortly after being born at the Royal Victoria Hospital in June 2023.
He underwent surgery at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in October 2023 and is wearing a helmet 23 hours per day for a year as part of his follow-on treatment.
His mum and dad, Karina and Russell, fly with him to Liverpool every month for medical appointments.
Jude’s parents, along with Karina’s dad Denis, sister Grace and Grace’s fiancé Paddy, took on the Belfast City Half Marathon on September 22 in a bid to raise money to support the work of the craniofacial and orthotics departments at the Merseyside hospital.
Paddy, who was aiming for a personal best, completed the race in a time of 02:05:22. Karina, Grace, Denis and Russell crossed the line together on 02:12:45.
After conducting a fundraising campaign alongside their training and half marathon challenge, Jude’s relatives have raised £3,050 for the worthy cause.
Thanking everyone who backed their charity effort, they said: “We’re overwhelmed by the support we’ve received. We set out to raise a minimum of £500 and have been blown away by everyone’s generosity. We’re so pleased to be able to be making this donation to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and helping other families who will be facing similar situations. Thanks to everyone who has contributed.”
Jude’s parents added: “We’re eternally grateful for the care Jude has received at Alder Hey. We were lucky his condition was identified by the doctors and nurses at the Royal Victoria Hospital shortly after he was born.
"We were very nervous ahead of his operation last October, when he was only four months old, as he was getting a section of his skull removed.
"However, the team in Liverpool helped to ease our concerns and he has received exceptional care from the surgery through to the helmet treatment and follow-on appointments.
"He’s getting his helmet removed at the end of this month, one year after the procedure and everything is looking like it’s been a success.
"To complete the Belfast Half Marathon in September (Craniofacial Acceptance Month) was extra special.”