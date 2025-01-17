Belfast’s James is proving to be a huge hit on The Great Pottery Throw Down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast man James Stanley Watson is putting his crafting skills to the test as a contestant on the hit television show The Great Pottery Throw Down.

James, who developed an interest in pottery three years ago, has proved how talented he is during his first weeks in the competition, becoming a favourite with viewers.

"I began exploring pottery when I was 39 inspired by a combination of artists I admired and a love for working with my hands,” James explained. “It was my creative escape, a way to express myself in a tactile and lasting way.

"I’m fortunate to have a small, dedicated workshop where I can lose myself in the creative process. It’s a cozy space that’s all mine, filled with tools, pieces, and reminders of past projects.

James is proving to be a huge hit on The Great Pottery Throw Down. Pic credit: Patch Dolan

"I love both hand-building and throwing because each technique offers something unique. Hand-building allows for a more organic, intuitive approach, while throwing gives me the thrill of precision and form.

"The best piece I’ve made was a mug, which carries a lot of memories for me. It was the first competent piece that was the result of hours of practice on the pottery wheel and pulling handles. I gave it to my sister for her birthday.”

James was delighted when he found out he would be a contestant on a show, although it was a nerve-wrecking first day on set.

"t was definitely a combination of nerves and excitement,” James admitted. “Walking onto the set, I felt a rush of anticipation and a bit of self-doubt, but that was quickly outweighed by the thrill of finally being part of a show I’d watched and admired. It was surreal to think I’d actually get to create in this space.”

James with his finished main make piece from the first episode. Pic credit: Channel 4

However, the potters quickly became firm friends and James soon learnt to ignore the cameras and focus on his work.

"At first, it was a bit overwhelming,” he continued. “You’re very aware of the cameras and crew as they move around, capturing every angle.

"But as the challenges went on, I found myself becoming more absorbed in my work, and the cameras just became part of the background.

"The camaraderie was incredible. Being around people who share the same passion made the experience so much richer.

James is in his element on The Great Pottery Throw Down. Pic credit: Channel 4

"We all supported each other through the highs and lows, and I feel like I have gained a second family.

"Going through such a unique experience together really brought us close, and I think that shared journey is what bonds us.”

James has loved working in the home of the Great Pottery Throw Down in Stoke-on-Trent and has found great support from judges, Keith and Rich, as well as host Siobhán and the new kiln technician, former contestant Princess.

"Princess was amazing,” James said. “Having someone who understood the challenges we faced made a huge difference.

"She was incredibly supportive and reassuring, and it felt great to have someone who had been through it herself and genuinely wanted us to succeed.

"I think we all wanted to impress both judges, but there’s something about Keith’s genuine reactions that makes his approval feel extra special. And, Siobhán was a fantastic support; she really understood when we needed encouragement.”

Tune into The Great Pottery Throw Down on Channel 4, Sundays at 7.45pm to find out how James gets on.