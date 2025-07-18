Northern Ireland’s premier luxury hospitality group Galgorm Collection has unveiled plans to invest more than £30 million to create a new, landmark links golf course at Bellarena on the north west coast.

The company, which owns and runs the championship parkland course at Galgorm Castle in Ballymena and the wonderfully scenic Roe Valley course in Limavady, said its plans would create the first championship links course in Northern Ireland in over 100 years and help to cement the region’s reputation as a world class golfing destination.

Home to 2025 Masters champion and Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland is already a renowned location for some of the world’s most iconic golf courses. The 153rd Open Championship, hosted at Royal Portrush, has brought even more global focus to the region.

Galgorm said its plans to develop a new 18-hole links course at Bellarena – located between Portrush and Limavady within the stunning Causeway Coast and Glens area around 30 minutes’ drive from the City of Derry and its adjacent airport – will help create new local jobs and act as a major catalyst for further tourism investment in the north west.

Subject to planning approval, Galgorm Collection said development of Bellarena Golf Links will start next year and open in 2029, bringing its total investment in the north west to around £65 million and an additional 300 jobs created.

Last year, the group acquired the nearby Roe Park Resort in Limavady and Galgorm Castle Estate in Ballymena as part of a landmark £50 million investment. It is currently investing a further £22 million in the now newly-named Roe Valley Resort and its own award-winning 18-hole golf course.

Research conducted by Sporting Insights for Tourism Northern Ireland’s annual Golf Tourism Monitor last year showed the golfing sector’s value had risen by almost 66 percent since 2019, when The 148th Open was held at Royal Portrush. Its value has also more than doubled in the past decade, from £33.2 million in 2014. On average, golfers spend around nine days on their visit to Northern Ireland, playing five rounds on different courses during their stay.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, said: “Golf tourism generated a record £86 million for the region last year and the Open at Royal Portrush will help to increase this impact even further.

“I commend the Galgorm Collection team for their confidence and ambition in supporting our drive to amplify the regional prosperity which the sport can bring.”

At the forefront of the region’s tourism growth, Galgorm Collection has invested around £120 million in less than two decades and currently employs a team of more than 1,400.

Ellvena Graham OBE, Tourism Northern Ireland Board Chair, said: “With a rich heritage and stunning views, Northern Ireland is a highly sought-after destination for golfers from across the globe and our golf strategy focuses on maximising our strengths to continue to grow this crucially important part of our tourism offer.

"Galgorm Collection has been a pioneer in developing an outstanding, internationally acclaimed tourism product and I’m delighted that this key, experienced tourism stakeholder is further investing in this area.”

Galgorm Collection managing director, Colin Johnston, said: “Our exciting plans to develop a new 18-hole links golf course at Bellarena on Northern Ireland’s stunning north west coast will deliver a once-in-generation opportunity to drive a new era of golfing and tourism success that will amplify our outstanding and award-winning credentials while also creating hundreds of jobs.

"Preparatory work is already well under way that could pave the way for development from next year before we welcome our first guests in 2029. We look forward to consulting widely on our plans and engaging stakeholders at every level to ensure collective, shared success for the local community, the north west region and Northern Ireland as a whole.”

Bellarena – derived from the French word for ‘beautiful’ and Latin for ‘sand’ – is a small townland on the coastal road between Limavady and Coleraine within the Causeway Coast and Glens District Council area and is located close to the main railway line between Belfast and Derry / Londonderry.

Welcoming the plans, East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell, said: "Tourism is an important element in the economic development of the North West and an investment of this scale by Galgorm Collection will provide a major economic boost for the area and create new job opportunities while also helping to showcase the region’s outstanding natural assets.

"This investment will also help ensure that the benefits of tourism are more widely spread, supporting local growth and prosperity. I’m delighted at the news and look forward to seeing these plans progress over the months ahead.”

Internationally renowned for its luxury resorts, spas and dining experiences, Galgorm Collection is anchored by its flagship Galgorm Resort near Ballymena in a group of properties which includes The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, The Old Inn, restaurants Fratelli and Parisien in Belfast city centre and Roe Valley Resort.

Galgorm Collection, which is also developing plans for a new championship links golf course in Glenariffe in the Glens of Antrim, said this latest investment reaffirms its commitment to excellence, innovation, and enhancing Northern Ireland’s standing as a world-class destination for both local and international visitors.