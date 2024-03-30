Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Benvarden Flute Band are hoping for a good turnout of spectators and visiting outfits for their annual parade.

According to the Parades Commission, as many as 45 bands may be taking part in the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the host band said: “We are pleased to announce that our annual parade in Bushmills on March 30 will be led by the fantastic Dunaghy Flute Band. Sure to be a great night.”

Benvarden Flute Band's annual parade is being held in Bushmills on Saturday, March 30. Picture: Tony Hendron

What time does the parade start and which route will it take?

The parade begins at 8pm at Castlecatt Road and will follow this route:

Primrose Hill

Hazeldene

Esdale

Castlecatt Road

Huey Crescent

Castlecatt Road

Upper Main Street

Bridge Street

Priestland Road

Dunluce Road

Lower Main Street

Woodvale Park

Lower Main Street

Upper Main Street

Castlecatt Road

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may be joining the parade: