Benvarden Flute Band annual parade in Bushmills expected to attract thousands

A big band parade is likely to see thousands of people descending on Bushmills on Saturday night.
By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Members of Benvarden Flute Band are hoping for a good turnout of spectators and visiting outfits for their annual parade.

According to the Parades Commission, as many as 45 bands may be taking part in the event.

A spokesperson for the host band said: “We are pleased to announce that our annual parade in Bushmills on March 30 will be led by the fantastic Dunaghy Flute Band. Sure to be a great night.”

Benvarden Flute Band's annual parade is being held in Bushmills on Saturday, March 30. Picture: Tony HendronBenvarden Flute Band's annual parade is being held in Bushmills on Saturday, March 30. Picture: Tony Hendron
Benvarden Flute Band's annual parade is being held in Bushmills on Saturday, March 30. Picture: Tony Hendron

What time does the parade start and which route will it take?

The parade begins at 8pm at Castlecatt Road and will follow this route:

  • Primrose Hill
  • Hazeldene
  • Esdale
  • Castlecatt Road
  • Huey Crescent
  • Castlecatt Road
  • Upper Main Street
  • Bridge Street
  • Priestland Road
  • Dunluce Road
  • Lower Main Street
  • Woodvale Park
  • Lower Main Street
  • Upper Main Street
  • Castlecatt Road
Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may be joining the parade:

  • Giants Causeway Flute Band
  • Star & Crown Flute Band
  • Westbann Protestant Boys Flute Band
  • Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band
  • Pride Of The Park Flute Band
  • Silver Plains
  • Glendermott Valley Flute Band
  • Ballymoughan Purple Guards Flute Band
  • Dunamoney Flute Band
  • Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band
  • Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band
  • Ladyhill Flute Band
  • Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band
  • Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band
  • Edenmore Flute Band
  • Star of the Roe Flute Band
  • Movenis Flute Band
  • Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band
  • Ballynarrig Flute Band
  • Boveedy Flute Band
  • Crown Defenders Flute Band
  • Steeple Veterans Flute Band
  • Drumaheagles Flute Band
  • Tullaghans Flute Band
  • Dunaghy Flute Band
  • Vow Accordion Band
  • Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band
  • Constable Anderson Flute Band
  • Ballymaconnelly Flute Band
  • Freeman Memorial Flute Band
  • UPB Flute Band
  • Pride Of The Bann
  • Coleraine Fife & Drum Flute Band
  • Ballyquinn Flute Band
