Benvarden Flute Band annual parade in Bushmills expected to attract thousands
Members of Benvarden Flute Band are hoping for a good turnout of spectators and visiting outfits for their annual parade.
According to the Parades Commission, as many as 45 bands may be taking part in the event.
A spokesperson for the host band said: “We are pleased to announce that our annual parade in Bushmills on March 30 will be led by the fantastic Dunaghy Flute Band. Sure to be a great night.”
What time does the parade start and which route will it take?
The parade begins at 8pm at Castlecatt Road and will follow this route:
- Primrose Hill
- Hazeldene
- Esdale
- Castlecatt Road
- Huey Crescent
- Castlecatt Road
- Upper Main Street
- Bridge Street
- Priestland Road
- Dunluce Road
- Lower Main Street
- Woodvale Park
- Lower Main Street
- Upper Main Street
- Castlecatt Road
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may be joining the parade:
- Giants Causeway Flute Band
- Star & Crown Flute Band
- Westbann Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Pride Of The Park Flute Band
- Silver Plains
- Glendermott Valley Flute Band
- Ballymoughan Purple Guards Flute Band
- Dunamoney Flute Band
- Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band
- Ladyhill Flute Band
- Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band
- Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Edenmore Flute Band
- Star of the Roe Flute Band
- Movenis Flute Band
- Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band
- Ballynarrig Flute Band
- Boveedy Flute Band
- Crown Defenders Flute Band
- Steeple Veterans Flute Band
- Drumaheagles Flute Band
- Tullaghans Flute Band
- Dunaghy Flute Band
- Vow Accordion Band
- Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Constable Anderson Flute Band
- Ballymaconnelly Flute Band
- Freeman Memorial Flute Band
- UPB Flute Band
- Pride Of The Bann
- Coleraine Fife & Drum Flute Band
- Ballyquinn Flute Band