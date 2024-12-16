A Bushmills brother and sister are showing the true meaning of Christmas by baking tasty treats to raise funds for charity.

Eleven-year-old Leo and eight-year-old Evie McKeown have been busy baking buns and traybakes for the last ten weeks to raise funds for the Friends of Cancer Centre and to date have raised almost £800.

The kind-hearted siblings were insptired by their parents Mark and Laura who decided to run the Belfast Marathon earlier in the year, setting a fundraising target of £1,000.

The couple, who are well known in the village of Bushmills, were amazed by the support they received and eventually raised £5,561.75 for MacMillan Cancer Support, who were a great help and encouragement to the family when Laura went through a cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

Leo and Evie decided to do their bit for charity and they have been busy baking along with help from local business Sweet Lil Mouse.

UV Causeway Councillor Allister Kyle said: “I’ve been following the progress of Leo and Evie in the run up to Christmas and think that this act of kindness shows the real spirit of Christmas.

"At a time when everyone’s busy planning for Christmas between food, presents and parties, it’s a real encouragement to see two children so young think of others who may have more important things on their minds this Christmas.

"The Friends of the Cancer Centre in Belfast is a great cause for these kids to have thought of and with the clock fast counting down to Christmas Eve, I’d ask people to dig deep and support young Leo and Evie”.

Kyle’s party colleague and North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston added: “As a father of three young boys I know the buzz and excitement there is in the house during the run up to Christmas. That’s why I was so impressed that Leo and Evie took time out to put the needs of others before their own this year.

"Well done to both of them. I think we can all agree they’ll be on the good list this year.”

Anyone who would like to join in with the Christmas cheer for a very worthwhile cause can order cupcakes or traybakes from 07711113034 or email [email protected]