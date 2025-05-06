Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to bring trivia showdown The Big Larne Quiz back to the town next year are already underway following the success of the inaugural event.

Larne’s quiz lovers turned out in force on the evening of Friday, May 2 to test their general knowledge at The Olderfleet Bar’s Garden Venue.

Hosted by Bill ‘The Thrill’ Buchanan and produced by Déjà Vu Promotions, the quiz drew a big crowd, with 11 teams battling it out through a mix of general knowledge, quirky challenges, and some uniquely local rounds - including identifying Larne restaurants from their menus and naming shops based only on photos.

When the final scores were tallied, team ‘Never U F’n Mind’ came out on top with an impressive 64 points, securing the first-ever win at The Big Larne Quiz.

Winning team Never U F’n Mind with organiser Bill Buchanan. Photo: Déjà Vu Promotions

Their score topped the 61 points earned by team ‘Stupid Sexy Flanders’, the reigning champions from The Big Carrick Quiz earlier this year.

The Larne team are now the first to have their name engraved on the brand-new Big Larne Quiz Shield, securing their place in the town’s quiz history.

Speaking after their win, Never U F’n Mind said: “We’d like to give a massive thank you to everyone involved in making the quiz night at the Olderfleet such a brilliant success. From start to finish, it was packed with fun, friendly competition, and lots of laughs.”

Organiser Bill Buchanan of Déjà Vu Promotions added: “The Big Larne Quiz will definitely return in 2026. We’re thrilled with how the first event went - the energy in the room was incredible.”