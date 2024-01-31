Billy Boyd. (Pic contributed by family).

Mr Boyd, who was an Alderman on the legacy Newtownabbey Borough Council, passed away “peacefully after a long illness” on Saturday (January 27).

Late of Downhill Avenue, a post on the Funeral Times site described him as the “dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved father of Jennifer and Norman, father-in-law of Sylvia and the late Wilbert, loving grandfather of Jonathan and wife Jennifer, Philip and wife Debbie, Rachel and husband Ben and great-grandfather of Abigail, Ben, Tom and Zach.”

Born and raised on the Shankill Road in Belfast, Mr Boyd moved to Fernagh in Newtownabbey in the early 1960s. He served his apprenticeship as a joiner in Harland and Wolff shipyard.

Elected to represent the former Shore Road and Macedon District Electoral Areas from 1985 to 1997 as a member of the DUP and latterly as an Independent Unionist, Billy was well known in local church and Belfast City Mission circles and was an officer and leader in the Boys’ Brigade for many years.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is saddened to learn of the passing of a former colleague, Mr Billy Boyd.

"Billy served as a councillor for legacy Newtownabbey Borough Council with unwavering dedication from 1985 to 1997, serving alongside his wife Jean for many of these years.

"We would like to offer our deepest condolences to Billy’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Paying tribute on social media, Billy’s son Norman stated: “Dad was a man of integrity and principle. Born and raised on Belfast's Shankill Road he was proud of his working class Unionist roots. Dad was a lifelong Linfield and Northern Ireland supporter.”