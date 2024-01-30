Register
Weather warning: strong winds returning for parts of Northern Ireland

A Yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland on Wednedsay (January 31).
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jan 2024, 20:19 GMT
The Met Office says strong winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel on Wednesday with Co Antrim and Co Derry/Londonderry affected.

It advises the following can be expected:

A Yellow warning for wind has been issued for parts of the province on Wednesday. Image: Met OfficeA Yellow warning for wind has been issued for parts of the province on Wednesday. Image: Met Office
  • Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer;
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and damage to trees is also possible;
  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected;
  • Some short term loss of power and other services;
  • Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
  • The weather warning is in place from 9.00am until 5.00pm.
