Weather warning: strong winds returning for parts of Northern Ireland
A Yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland on Wednedsay (January 31).
The Met Office says strong winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel on Wednesday with Co Antrim and Co Derry/Londonderry affected.
It advises the following can be expected:
- Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer;
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and damage to trees is also possible;
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected;
- Some short term loss of power and other services;
- Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
- The weather warning is in place from 9.00am until 5.00pm.