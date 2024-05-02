Bin collections as normal while recycling centres will close in Mid Ulster on Bank Holiday Monday
Bin collections across the Mid Ulster District Council area will take place as normal on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6).
Householders due to have their bins collected on this date should have their bins at the kerb side by 7.30am.
The recycling centres will be closed on Monday, reopening as normal on Tuesday (May 7).
The Council offices will also be closed on Monday.
Cookstown Leisure, Dungannon Leisure and Greenvale Leisure Centres will open from 12.30pm-7pm on Monday, and all other leisure facilities will be closed.