Bin collections as normal while recycling centres will close in Mid Ulster on Bank Holiday Monday

Leave out the bins as normal on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6). Credit: Getty Images

Householders due to have their bins collected on this date should have their bins at the kerb side by 7.30am.

The recycling centres will be closed on Monday, reopening as normal on Tuesday (May 7).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council offices will also be closed on Monday.