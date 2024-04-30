Former Magherafelt man and Lisburn based Ashley Fulton receives MBE for services to music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashley was honoured during a recent investiture at Windsor Castle.

He said: "It was both an immense honour and a humbling experience to be recognised with an MBE in the New Year's Honours List.

"This award is not just a reflection of my journey in music but a testament to the incredible talents and dedication of the individuals I've had the privilege to work with.

Former Magherafelt man and Lisburn based musician, Ashley Fulton, has received a MBE for services to music from Her Royal Highness, the Princess Royal. Credit: Submitted

"Music has the power to unite, inspire, and transform, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its lifeblood in Northern Ireland.

"This MBE is absolutely a shared celebration with every student, colleague, and collaborator who has been a part of my remarkable musical journey.”