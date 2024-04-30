Former Magherafelt man and Lisburn based Ashley Fulton receives MBE for services to music

Former Magherafelt man and Lisburn based vocal coach and musical director, Ashley Fulton, has received an MBE for services to music.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 30th Apr 2024, 14:22 BST
Ashley was honoured during a recent investiture at Windsor Castle.

He said: "It was both an immense honour and a humbling experience to be recognised with an MBE in the New Year's Honours List.

"This award is not just a reflection of my journey in music but a testament to the incredible talents and dedication of the individuals I've had the privilege to work with.

Former Magherafelt man and Lisburn based musician, Ashley Fulton, has received a MBE for services to music from Her Royal Highness, the Princess Royal. Credit: SubmittedFormer Magherafelt man and Lisburn based musician, Ashley Fulton, has received a MBE for services to music from Her Royal Highness, the Princess Royal. Credit: Submitted
"Music has the power to unite, inspire, and transform, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its lifeblood in Northern Ireland.

"This MBE is absolutely a shared celebration with every student, colleague, and collaborator who has been a part of my remarkable musical journey.”

Ashley is artist director of Adoro, which is a choir he formed more than 15 years ago.

