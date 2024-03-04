Bishop pays tribute to retired judge and former Chancellor of Connor Diocese
Robert Frederick (Derek) Rodgers died on Thursday, February 22, 2024. A family notice on the Funeral Times website, stated he was: “Beloved husband of Kathleen. Much loved father of Suzanne and partner Phil, Paul and partner Lisa. Devoted grandfather of Sophie, Sebastian and Rafferty.”
Judge Rogers was a lifelong member of St Patrick’s, Jordanstown, where a service of celebration for his life was held on Wednesday, February 28.
A former pupil of Whiteabbey Primary School and Royal Belfast Academical Institution, Judge Rodgers studied law at Queen’s University, graduating in 1970. He qualified as a solicitor in 1973 and worked at the firm of JC Taylor and Co in Belfast until 1989 when he left the practice following his appointment as a District Judge.
He served as District Judge in Fermanagh and Tyrone and Armagh and South Down for six years, before his appointment as District Judge for Belfast, a role he occupied from September 1995 until March 1997, when he was appointed County Court Judge. Prior to his retirement, Judge Rodgers worked primarily in family and criminal courts.
Paying tribute, the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison, said: “Judge Derek Rodgers was a familiar figure to many people in the Diocese of Connor because of his faithful and diligent service as Chancellor of the diocese over some 12 years. His wise counsel was a gift deeply appreciated by many of us at diocesan synods and on many less public occasions too.
“Derek was a lifelong member of St Patrick’s, Jordanstown, from his baptism until his funeral service, and he contributed to the parish in many active roles throughout his life.”
Bishop George continued: “On behalf of the diocese, I extend our sincere sympathy and prayerful good wishes to Kathleen and to their children, Suzanne, Paul, and their families, and assure them all of our prayerful support as we mourn Derek’s passing with them.”
Following the service at St Patrick’s, committal took place at Antrim Newtownabbey Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, were invited to Parkinson’s UK Northern Ireland online via flemingandcuthbert.co.uk or by telephone 028 93344242.