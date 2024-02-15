Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Lurring died on December 11, 2023, after a short illness, aged 84. A family notice on the Funeral Times website said he was the much loved dad of Graeme and Eleanor.

Born in Portadown in 1939, retired RUC Superintendent Rodney Lurring was a long time Whitehead resident who played an active role in a range of organisations including Rotary and East Antrim University of the Third Age (U3A), a charity providing educational, creative and leisure opportunities in a friendly environment for people no longer in employment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A service to celebrate Mr Lurring’s life was held on December 19 in Whitehead Presbyterian Church.

Rodney Lurring (1939 – 2023). Photo submitted

In a tribute, fellow U3A member Helen Eccles said: “His family and many friends were deeply saddened by the sudden death of retired RUC Superintendent Rodney Lurring MBE. Rodney was Superintendent based in Carrickfergus after serving in many areas during the worst of the Troubles.

"He was a devoted member of Whitehead Presbyterian church. Rodney was a highly respected officer and his bravery was recognised on his retirement in 1996 by the award of the MBE presented by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

"Rodney, a conscientious man, was a sincere Christian who was always available to help and support the community he served.

Volunteer Driver

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He was governor of Whitehead Primary School and a volunteer driver and helper for the Gateway Club. He was highly thought of by all who knew him. He is lovingly remembered by his friend and partner, Helen and her family.”

Former Carrickfergus Mayor and current Alliance justice spokesperson, Stewart Dickson MLA was also among those paying tribute to Mr Lurring.

Mr Dickson said: “I was saddened to hear of the recent death of Rodney Lurring, a long time resident of Whitehead a well remembered and respected retired RUC officer who spent many years as local police chief in Carrickfergus.

"As a former member of Carrickfergus Borough Council and Mayor I have many memories of his friendship and support as a dedicated and respected police officer. My sympathy to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rodney Lurring was also president of Carrickfergus Rotary Club 1990-91 during which time he was instrumental in establishing the town’s link with Friends Forever. The programme involved young people going to the USA on peace building trips. Many participants from Northern Ireland benefitted from the initiative.

Michael McCune, president of Carrickfergus Rotary Club, described Mr Lurring as "an absolute gentleman and a valued member of the Rotary Club of Carrickfergus, serving as club secretary for a period and as its president in 1990-91”.

He added: “After retirement from active membership, he was made an honorary member and continued his interest in, and quiet support of club activities. He was highly respected and much loved and his friendship will be missed in the club and wider community.”