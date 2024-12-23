Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Social media personality ‘Black Paddy’ has paid a visit to Ballyclare to take in the sights and sounds as the south Antrim town’s residents prepare for Christmas.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a video uploaded to his social media accounts on December 21, the comedian Fabio David (Black Paddy), visits a number of businesses at the foot of Main Street and in the Mill Road and Hillhead Road areas of the town, engaging with residents and traders and greeting them with his familiar phrase of “what’s the story, what’s the craic?”

He also went to Ballyclare War Memorial Park, interacting with a woman who was walking through the Ballynure Road site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for his love of fish and chips, as well as tasting Guinness at pubs across the island of Ireland, Black Paddy went to the Clarence Fish and Chip shop at the foot of the Hillhead Road to sample a fish supper.

'Black Paddy' during a visit to Ballyclare. (Pic: Fabu-D Facebook).

Speaking in a video uploaded to his social media channels on Saturday, the Kildare-based personality said: “Ballyclare is a very beautiful town. Let’s see what the fish and chips are like.

"This is my first time in Ballyclare. I have travelled a lot around Ireland, but this is my first time here.

“The fish is beautiful. I’m going to rate the fish and chips in Ballyclare a solid 9.5 out of 10.

"I had a great time in Ballyclare; the locals were very welcoming. What a vibrant town! The fish and chips were good. Thank you so much and good luck."