Blind and partially sighted cyclists prove that two saddles are better than one
This August, however, anyone out and about in Lisburn may have seen them more often as they set themselves a target of riding 1,500 miles in the month and they managed to smash this target.
The cyclists aimed to raise as much money as possible for the group during their cycling challenge.
Before the start of the fundraising effort, Lisburn Outlook Chair and founder member David Mann, 78, who is registered blind, said: “I shall be out as often as is necessary, come rain or shine, to make sure we achieve this target.”
And achieve it they did.
“With two rides to go we have already covered almost 1600 miles,” continued David, who is one of the visually impaired back riders, or stokers.
“We must have ridden along every back road between Lisburn, Hillsborough and Moira, as well as a number of outings during our holiday in Fermanagh earlier this month."
The group set up a Just Giving page with the aim of raising £5,000.
You can still help them to reach their goal by donating online at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/lisburnoutlookcycle1000milesinaugust
"The money we raise will serve not only to support tandem riding but to underpin our other activities, such as our walking group, trips to places of interest, bowling, theatre, golf driving, and social peer support get-togethers,” added David.
They riders will finish the month of fundraising at the Civic Centre, when Mayor Alderman Amanda Grehan will receive the pilots and stokers as they complete their final ride.