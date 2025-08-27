St Patrick’s GAC charity football tournament raises £3,000 for local boy’s treatment

Kirkwoods Park in Lisburn was alive with excitement on Saturday 9th August as St Patrick’s GAC hosted a charity football tournament in support of six-year-old Ben McAleenan, who suffers from the rare genetic condition Pitt-Hodgkins Syndrome.

The event, organised to raise vital funds for Ben’s specialist treatment at the renowned Neurological and Physical Abilitation (NAPA) Centre in London, saw a remarkable turnout.

A total of 16 teams, featuring more than 160 eight-year-old boys from across Antrim, Down, and Tyrone, took part in a day filled with skill, spirit, and sportsmanship. Amongst those playing was Ben’s older brother Luke, who captained the team from St Patrick’s Lisburn.

The standard of football on display drew praise from spectators, with players giving their all for a cause that touched the hearts of many. Each young footballer was rewarded for their efforts with a medal, presented by St Patrick’s Club Chairman Tony Ewing, former Down All-Star and Australian Rules player Marty Clarke, and current Antrim senior men’s star Niall Burns.

Well done to everyone who took part in the St Patrick's GAC fundraising tournament. Pic credit: St Patrick's GAC

The tournament not only showcased the talent of the next generation but also highlighted the strength of community spirit.

In total, the event raised over £3,000 towards Ben’s journey, bringing his family closer to their goal of funding the treatment that could help him achieve his dream of taking his first steps.

Donations to support Ben’s Journey can still be made through the family’s GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bens-journey-to-1st-steps

St Patrick’s GAC expressed their pride in hosting such a successful day.

“It was wonderful to see so many young players come together for such a worthy cause,” said Club Chairman Tony Ewing.