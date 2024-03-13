Blocked toilet blamed for closure of some facilities at new £35m South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon

The closure of some facilities at the new £35m South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon on Wednesday afternoon was due to a ‘blocked toilet’.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 13th Mar 2024, 15:23 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 08:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Some people were voicing frustration at not being able to book the swimming pool. Several people reported a ‘strong stench’. However Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, which owns the leisure centre, said just the reception and café were closed temporarily due to a ‘blocked toilet’.

-

Read More
Lurgan legend Stevie Scullion blows into town with his new band 'The Breeze' to ...
South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.
South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.
Most Popular

-

Last night a spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “The reception and café area are temporarily closed; however, all other facility activities are operating as normal.

"Regrettably, this incident has been the result of a blocked toilet, and we wish to reassure our customers every effort is being made to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will update our customers in due course.”

South Lake Leisure Centre opened three years ago after the closure of Lurgan, Portadown and Brownlow Leisure Centres.

Related topics:CraigavonArmaghBanbridgeCraigavon Borough CouncilArmagh CityPortadown