Blocked toilet blamed for closure of some facilities at new £35m South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon
Some people were voicing frustration at not being able to book the swimming pool. Several people reported a ‘strong stench’. However Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, which owns the leisure centre, said just the reception and café were closed temporarily due to a ‘blocked toilet’.
-
-
Last night a spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “The reception and café area are temporarily closed; however, all other facility activities are operating as normal.
"Regrettably, this incident has been the result of a blocked toilet, and we wish to reassure our customers every effort is being made to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will update our customers in due course.”
South Lake Leisure Centre opened three years ago after the closure of Lurgan, Portadown and Brownlow Leisure Centres.