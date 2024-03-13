Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some people were voicing frustration at not being able to book the swimming pool. Several people reported a ‘strong stench’. However Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, which owns the leisure centre, said just the reception and café were closed temporarily due to a ‘blocked toilet’.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

-

Last night a spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “The reception and café area are temporarily closed; however, all other facility activities are operating as normal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Regrettably, this incident has been the result of a blocked toilet, and we wish to reassure our customers every effort is being made to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will update our customers in due course.”