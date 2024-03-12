Lurgan legend Stevie Scullion blows into town with his new band 'The Breeze' to launch debut album

Lurgan legend Stevie Scullion is bringing his new band ‘The Breeze’ home to launch their debut album, ‘Thin Ground’ next month.
A special matinee concert for all ages, which is sure to pack out quickly, is taking place in Lurgan town hall on Saturday April 13 at 3pm.

Lurgan musician Stevie Scullion with his band 'The Breeze' including Chris Coll (Lost In The Fog), Decky McManus (The Basement). The trio are pictured in Maddens Bar, Belfast. Photo by Niall TaggartLurgan musician Stevie Scullion with his band 'The Breeze' including Chris Coll (Lost In The Fog), Decky McManus (The Basement). The trio are pictured in Maddens Bar, Belfast. Photo by Niall Taggart
Stevie, a legend about Lurgan, has formed The Breeze with two long-time collaborators Chris Coll (Lost In The Fog) and Decky McManus (The Basement).

The 3 multi-instrumentalists entered the studio in March 2023 and quickly found a flow which spawned their debut record 'Thin Ground'.

They have already been winning over audiences throughout Ireland and the UK and will be hitting the road again in April and May 2024 as part of their Irish and UK tour.

The album is due for release on the 29th March on label Style Records, and is available for pre-order here.

Chris Molloy, also a Lurgan local, will be playing support. Click here to buy tickets

