Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Blue-green algae identified at new Antrim swimming spot

Visitors to Antrim Loughshore have been asked to report any sightings of blue-green algae bloom at a new swimming spot.
By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST

The council issued warnings last month that blue/green algae blooms were detected in the water at Rea’s Wood, Antrim Loughshore, Cranfield Point/jetty and along the Toome Canal.

Residents were advised on social media: “This can occur temporarily during prolonged periods of sunshine. Children, adults and animals should avoid contact with the algae and surrounding water as this can produce toxins that cause skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting, fever, diarrhoea and muscle pain.”

In October 2021, the council nominated Antrim and Jordanstown Loughshore Parks (including Hazelbank) as formally identified bathing waters as part of the review of Bathing Waters 2022/2023 being carried out by Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Most Popular
Lough Neagh. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough CouncilLough Neagh. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
Lough Neagh. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Councillors were told at a meeting of the local authority last month the Department has “completed its evaluation and survey of candidate sites and preliminary criteria for identification has been met at Antrim Loughshore (Rea’s Wood)”.

Councillors said previously open water swimming has become increasingly popular at Jordanstown and Antrim Loughshore Parks with an rise in groups and individuals swimming at these locations during the Covid pandemic.

Previously, no areas in the borough were identified as having swimmers in sufficient numbers to qualify as designated bathing waters during the last review in 2017. Sites must have more than 45 bathers or 100 beach users to be included.

Changing Facilities

There is no requirement by the council to provide changing facilities at a nominated bathing water location. The council must ensure that where changing facilities are available, signage must be put in place.

Signs must also be placed In the event of pollution incidents or during “exceptional weather” conditions that could be considered a “risk to human health”and where necessary, remove any waste. If a bathing water receives a poor classification, warning signs must advise swimmers against bathing.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The council does not have responsibility for bathing water quality. The Quality of Bathing Water Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2008 sets quality standards for bathing water.

“Bathing water quality is monitored by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA). One of its responsibilities is to ensure coastal waters are of high enough quality for the general public to bathe in, any water samples are collected and analysed by DAERA.

“When bathing water quality fails to meet a certain standard, Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) carries out an investigation. DAERA will liaise with the council regarding the water quality and caution signs will be erected by the council at major points of public access providing the appropriate advice to swimmers, dog walkers etc.

“NIEA are encouraging everyone to get involved in citizen science and help monitor blooms of blue-green algae to help protect from public health risks through The Bloomin’ Algae App.”

DAERA has been contacted for a comment.

Read More
Police in Newtownabbey issue descriptions of suspects after power tools taken an...

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Related topics:AntrimResidentsCouncillors