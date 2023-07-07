A new housing development in the vicinity of Ballyclare Rugby Club will be known as Cloughan View following approval of the name at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The development, comprised of 65 detached and semi-detached houses, is located at Jubilee Road.

The name, Cloughan Park, was also proposed, the local government authority heard. The site overlooks the grounds of Ballyclare Rugby Football Club known as The Cloughan. Also proposed was the name Cloughan Hill.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough councillors were also advised that the names Claughlin Lane and Claughlin Manor are in use at the junction of Jubilee Road where it connects to Rashee Road.

Ballyclare Rugby Football Club. Photo by: Google Maps

Ballyclare Ulster Unionist Councillor Vera McWilliam said: “I consulted with the local historical society. I would go with Cloughan View.”

Ballyclare Alliance Alderman Lewis Boyle said that he would be “happy to second”.

Ballyclare Independent Cllr Michael Stewart commented: “I also have been in contact with the historical society as I am a committee member.”

Sought Clarification

Cllr Stewart sought clarification on whether the development is to be called Cloughan or Cloughlin and was told Cloughan.

The council also approved a name for a residential development of 12 apartments at Ballyclare Road, Newtownabbey.

Glengormley DUP Cllr Alison Bennington proposed the name Hillview Apartments, seconded by party colleague Alderman Paula Bradley, who is also a Glengormley representative.

A report to councillors explained that the name takes into account the proximity of Hillview Drive and Hillview Park. Other options were Oakview Apartments or Oakview Manor.

Meanwhile, a proposal by Airport DUP Ald Matthew Magill to name a new development of 14 dwellings in Mallusk, Park Place was rejected.

The new detached and semi-detached properties are located adjacent to park land at City of Belfast Playing Fields, in the vicinity of Park Road.

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Annemarie Logue proposed returning to the developer for further suggestions reflecting the history of the area. She described the options of Park Lane, Park Mews and Park Place as “very bland”.