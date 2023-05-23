Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has agreed to support a funding bid by Ballyclare Comrades Club for a new 3G pitch to the tune of £100k.

Councillors agreed behind closed doors at a meeting of the council last month to back an application for the development at Dixon Park, if it is successful.

The club is requesting financial support from the council as part of an application to the Irish Football Association Multi-sport Grassroots Facilities Investment Fund 2023-25 to replace the existing grass playing surface with 3G material.

A spokesperson for Ballyclare Comrades Club said: “Our project for a new artificial pitch will cost around £550k. We see this project as an important part in the regeneration of Ballyclare town centre and will bring substantial additional footfall to the town.

Dixon Park. Image by Google

"The Fund haven’t given any indication as to when their review process will be completed.”

A report to councillors says that the development in Ballyclare would assist with meeting the demand highlighted in council’s recently approved pitch strategy.

Council approved the development of a pitch strategy in June 2021 in line with its recovery plan following a £10k consultation.

It has already approved the development of a 3G pitch at Ballyclare Rugby Club as part of the £3m Cloughan Project. The project was supported through Sport NI’s Multi-Facility Fund and is currently progressing through design stage with completion estimated in early 2025.