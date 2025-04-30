Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A plaque has been unveiled at Royal Portrush Golf Club in memory of a teenage golf sensation.

The Ulster History Circle joined with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens to unveil a Blue Plaque located at Royal Portrush Ladies’ Clubhouse in memory of May Hezlet on Tuesday, April 29.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, who unveiled the plaque said: “It is fitting that we mark eight-time golfing championship winner May Hezlet and her contribution to growing the sport of golf for women.

“She was a trailblazer of her era and the Blue Plaque now on display at Royal Portrush Ladies’ Clubhouse is a fitting tribute to her legacy, particularly in this, the year that the R&A Open returns to Portrush this July and golf is very much the sport of the moment.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan has attended the unveiling of a Blue Plaque located at Royal Portrush Ladies’ Clubhouse in memory of May Hezlet. Pictured alongside the Mayor are (l-r) May's great, great, great nephew Rupert Cramsie, Royal Portrush Ladies’ Captain, Naoimh Quigg and Mr Andrew Frazer, DL County Antrim.

“I was proud to join the Ulster History Circle and representatives of Royal Portrush to unveil this plaque in her memory.”

May Hezlet was born in Gibraltar on April 29, 1882, and in her later years became President of Portrush Ladies’ Club, holding the post until 1951. During her golfing career she won the Irish Championship in 1899 and just one week later at age 17, she won the British Championship on the same links at Newcastle, County Down.

Between 1899 and 1908 May won the Irish Championship five times, also winning the British Championship three times during the same period.

Shirley Robinson, Ladies’ Branch President, added: “I am delighted that we have received a Blue Plaque to commemorate May Hezlet. May was a wonderful pioneer of Ladies’ golf and brought worldwide recognition to Portrush.

The Ulster History Circle have unveiled a Blue Plaque located at Royal Portrush Ladies’ Clubhouse in memory of May Hezlet.

“If she were looking down from above today, I am very sure she would be gratified to see that the Ladies’ Branch of Royal Portrush has continued to produce Curtis Cup, international players and champions.”

Portrush Ladies’ Captain, Naoimh Quigg, a former Irish senior international, said the Blue Plaque commemoration was a fitting tribute to a golfing legend whose name is revered at their clubhouse.

"What she achieved in her playing career was nothing short of astonishing. She was such a pioneer and, almost 50 years after her death, the very mention of May Hezlet, especially at Royal Portrush, evokes huge emotions.

"She may have been born in Gibraltar and died in England, but this was undoubtedly her spiritual home, and the plaque is a long overdue, but richly deserved, recognition of her sporting prowess and an acknowledgement of the way she embraced life generally. What a woman."

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured with Sarah Carson, Council’s Museum Services Manager, Mrs Alison Millar, Lord-Lieutenant of County Londonderry, and members of The Ulster History Circle and Royal Portrush Ladies’ Branch to unveil a Blue Plaque located at Royal Portrush Ladies’ Clubhouse in memory of May Hezlet.

Chris Spurr, chairman of the Ulster History Circle commented: “Today May Hezlet would be acclaimed as a “teenage golfing sensation” for becoming both the Irish Ladies’ and the British Ladies’ Amateur champion in 1899, aged 17, the first of her many championship titles.

“She honed her golfing prowess in Portrush, and the Ulster History Circle is delighted to commemorate this pioneer golfer with a Blue Plaque at her home club.

“The Circle is grateful to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for their financial support towards the plaque, and to the officers of the Ladies’ Branch of Royal Portrush Golf Club for their kind assistance.”