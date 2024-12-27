Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poignant tributes have been paid following the sudden passing of Ballygally resident, Bradley Gracey.

Bradley, who passed away on December 22, is described in a Funeral Times post as the “dearly loved son of Raymond and Victoria, loving grandson of Maureen and Victor, Eddie and Dorothy and the much-loved nephew of Linda, Ruth, John and Alison.”

The young man had a long association with Wellington Recreation FC, with the Willowbank Road-based club leading tributes to their former underage player.

A club spokesperson said: “On behalf of all at Wellington Rec, we are devastated to hear of the untimely passing of Bradley Gracey.

Bradley Gracey passed away on December 22. (Pic: Wellington Rec FC).

"Bradley was a massive part of our Youth section and later a committed supporter of Wellington Rec, coming to the club regularly to support many of his closest friends who continue to play in our senior squads.

"We struggle to find the words to express how devastating this loss is, and we send our deepest condolences to Bradley’s parents, Raymond and Victoria, his wider family circle and his many friends.

“As a club, we’ll continue to stand together in these difficult times to offer support to our players and the wider community in light of this heartbreaking news. Always a part of the Wellington Rec family. Rest in peace young man.”

The club’s youth chairman, Gary Morrow added: “Devastated to learn of the death of Bradley Gracey, another fantastic young man who’s been at our club for a number of years as a player and a supporter. Our thoughts are with Vicky, Raymond and the extended family. As a Welly Rec family, we’ll support Bradley's teammates.”

Sending condolences to Mr Gracey’s family, East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons stated: “I’m very sorry to hear of the passing of Bradley Gracey.

“Bradley got in touch earlier in the year and asked to come to Stormont for work experience with me and I was looking forward to welcoming him in February.

"My sincerest condolences to Raymond and Vicky. Please keep them and the whole family in your prayers.”

Paying tribute, Larne Lough DEA DUP Alderman Paul Reid said: “Very sorry to hear the sad news. Praying for Raymond and Vicki and the family.”

A funeral service for Mr Gracey will be held on December 27 at 1.30pm in Craigyhill Methodist. Funeral afterwards to Larne Cemetery.