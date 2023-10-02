Bremar Wellbeing expanding to ‘The Bank’ in Portglenone offering counselling services

Bremar Wellbeing are expanding to ‘The Bank’ in Portglenone, offering counselling and a range of training programmes in mental health, wellbeing, safeguarding and a range of additional programmes.

Bremar Wellbeing’s aim is to enhance the quality of the lives of the surrounding community by providing relevant, affordable and accessible support.

Located at Unit 3 in the newly refurbished Bank building in the centre of the town the group welcome interested individuals, community organisations and local businesses to come along and discuss the opportunities available.

Barney Herron, Co-founder and Director said: “We are delighted to be expanding our services to the Portglenone and surrounding area and look forward to being able to support people in the local community promote positive mental health and access support when they need it.

"Over the past number of years we have been developing our services and have worked with individuals, schools, sports clubs, statutory, community and voluntary organisations and businesses from our head office in Belfast. We have delivered a large number of programmes in rural communities and it highlighted for us the lack of services available to the public outside Belfast.”

Bremar was formed in 2020 by Barney Herron and Mark McNally and have grown from strength to strength even through the pandemic and the current cost of living challenges facing our local communities.