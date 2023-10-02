Mid Ulster residents can look forward to a hair-raising Halloween across the district
Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, a series of spooktacular Halloween events and fireworks displays will take place at the end of this month.
First up is the Dungannon event on Friday October 27, with activities taking place at Market Square from 6pm with the fireworks display firing from Hill of the O’Neill at 7.45pm.
The event at Mid Ulster Sports Arena, Cookstown will take place the next evening, Saturday 28 October from 6pm with the fireworks display at 8pm.
It’s the turn of Coalisland and Maghera on Tuesday October 31. This year marks a change of location for the Coalisland event. Activities will take place at the Parochial Centre from 6pm with the fireworks display firing from Na Fianna G.F.C. at 8.45pm.
The Halloween Hooley event will take place at Maghera Leisure Centre from 4pm – 7pm with the fireworks display taking place at St Patrick’s College Playing Fields at 7.30pm (gates open at 7pm).
Chair of the Council, Councilor Dominic Molloy “Halloween has always been a highly-celebrated and anticipated time of the year in Mid Ulster with activities and firework displays taking place right across the district. And this year is no different. Halloween is back with a bang in Mid Ulster with activities sure to suit all ages and tastes including spectacular fireworks displays, spooky arts and crafts and free fun fairs, residents will be spoiled for choice. It promises to be a truly hair-raising weekend of Halloween fun so don’t miss it.”
All events are free, and no booking is necessary.