Dog owners need to be more aware of the damage that their pet can do – Elliott
Mr Elliott said: “It is absolutely incomprehensible that anyone would allow their dog to worry sheep, or any other animal. The law is very clear, dogs must be kept under control at all times; that means that your dog should be on a leash when outside.
"I have had several reports of sheep worrying lately and a further report of yet another pet dog being attacked by other dogs. All of these incidents are very traumatic for all those concerned and dog owners need to be more aware of the damage that their pet can do.
"Livestock worrying is a criminal offence which carries a maximum fine of up to £1,000. The cost to the farmer however is much higher in terms of vets bills, loss of animals and time. A dog chasing sheep in a field constitutes worrying, as the dog is not on a lead.
"Dogs worrying livestock is considered an emergency so if you witness an attack happening dial 999, ask for the police and explain there is a dog attack in progress.”
Mr Elliott also urged people who witness a dog attack to contact Mid Ulster Council.
He added: "Persistent straying in the vicinity of livestock can be reported to Mid Ulster District Council’s Environmental health department on 03000 132 132 or by email [email protected] as Council has the authority to prosecute owners for livestock worrying, should sufficient evidence be available.”