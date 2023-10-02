Ulster Unionist MLA for Fermanagh & South Tyrone, Tom Elliott has expressed concern at the increased number of sheep worrying incidents in the Dungannon area.

Mr Elliott said: “It is absolutely incomprehensible that anyone would allow their dog to worry sheep, or any other animal. The law is very clear, dogs must be kept under control at all times; that means that your dog should be on a leash when outside.

"I have had several reports of sheep worrying lately and a further report of yet another pet dog being attacked by other dogs. All of these incidents are very traumatic for all those concerned and dog owners need to be more aware of the damage that their pet can do.

Tom Elliott MLA has expressed concern at the increasing number of dog attacks in the Dungannon area. Credit: Contributed

"Livestock worrying is a criminal offence which carries a maximum fine of up to £1,000. The cost to the farmer however is much higher in terms of vets bills, loss of animals and time. A dog chasing sheep in a field constitutes worrying, as the dog is not on a lead.

"Dogs worrying livestock is considered an emergency so if you witness an attack happening dial 999, ask for the police and explain there is a dog attack in progress.”

Mr Elliott also urged people who witness a dog attack to contact Mid Ulster Council.