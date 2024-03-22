Brethren gather to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Dundrod Orange Hall

Dundrod Orange Hall celebrated its 175th Anniversary (1849 - 2024) with a special service in the hall on Sunday March 17, 2024.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 09:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Worshipful Master of Dundrod Temperance L.O.L. 73 Worshipful Brother Jim Price welcomed all in attendance.

The service was led by Brother Reverend Nicholas Cooper, District Chaplin Glenavy District L.O.L. No.4 and the special speaker was Worshipful Brother Reverend Mervyn Gibson, Grand Secretary Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

The praise was led by Dundrod Silver Band, with hymns including Amazing Grace and Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah.

Most Popular
Dundrod Orange Hall celebrated its 175th Anniversary (1849 - 2024) with a special service in the hall on Sunday March 17, 2024. Pic credit: Dundrod Temperance L.O.L. 73Dundrod Orange Hall celebrated its 175th Anniversary (1849 - 2024) with a special service in the hall on Sunday March 17, 2024. Pic credit: Dundrod Temperance L.O.L. 73
Dundrod Orange Hall celebrated its 175th Anniversary (1849 - 2024) with a special service in the hall on Sunday March 17, 2024. Pic credit: Dundrod Temperance L.O.L. 73

A short history of the Hall was given by Brother Thomas McCullough, Lay Chaplin Dundrod Temperance L.O.L. 73.

Read More
Council agrees to review its policy on Royal visits to the city

Dundrod Orange Hall was first built in 1849 and was rebuilt in 1937.

The hall was targetted over the years, with intruders attempting to set fire to the building in 1971.

The hall was also targetted in by arsonists in 2002, with the renovated hall being reopened by MP Jeffrey Donaldson in 2005.

Related topics:Jeffrey Donaldson