Brethren gather to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Dundrod Orange Hall

The Worshipful Master of Dundrod Temperance L.O.L. 73 Worshipful Brother Jim Price welcomed all in attendance.

The service was led by Brother Reverend Nicholas Cooper, District Chaplin Glenavy District L.O.L. No.4 and the special speaker was Worshipful Brother Reverend Mervyn Gibson, Grand Secretary Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

The praise was led by Dundrod Silver Band, with hymns including Amazing Grace and Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah.

Dundrod Orange Hall celebrated its 175th Anniversary (1849 - 2024) with a special service in the hall on Sunday March 17, 2024. Pic credit: Dundrod Temperance L.O.L. 73

A short history of the Hall was given by Brother Thomas McCullough, Lay Chaplin Dundrod Temperance L.O.L. 73.

Dundrod Orange Hall was first built in 1849 and was rebuilt in 1937.

The hall was targetted over the years, with intruders attempting to set fire to the building in 1971.