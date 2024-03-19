Council agrees to review its policy on Royal visits to the city
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) corporate committee was that a focus group would be required to generate a new policy for approval by members.
A DUP backed proposal called for the same policy to remain, with just the change of ‘Her’ to ‘His’ Majesty on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of Kings Charles III.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Downshire West Alderman Allan Ewart said: “I don’t see the need for changing the policy, except from ‘Her’ to ‘His Majesty’."
The LCCC area provides the Northern Ireland residence to the monarchy at Hillsborough Castle with numerous occasions hosted throughout the year.
The policy for review also includes invites to all councillors as well as other dignitaries including the Lord Lieutenant, the Mayor, MPs and MLAs to civic functions and council events.
Sinn Fein councillor, Ryan Carlin added: “When you are part of a smaller party on the council, it can be more difficult to attend a greater number of meetings.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Would it be possible for officers to identify any equality issues and then bring back a report for debate?”
A council officer responded: “The last review of the policy was in 2020, so by default we need to do it again, it is outdated.“There was no equality screening done of the policy at the time.“The equality aspect needs to be reviewed continually and to see if it is fit for purpose.“The new policy would be developed and equality screened at the same time and then brought back to the council for approval.”