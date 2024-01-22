Carrickfergus RFC past president Brian Robertson has been remembered as a gifted player and dedicated member of the Woodburn Road-based club.

Mr Robertson, who died peacefully in hospital on January 17, was also at the helm during an outstanding season for the club in the early 1980s.

A family notice on the Funeral Times website said Brian Stewart Robertson was the loving husband of Hazed and devoted father to Lesley.

Paying tribute in a statement on behalf of the president, management committee and members, Carrickfergus Rugby Football Club said they were saddened to hear of Mr Robertson’s death.

Brian Robertson. Photo: National World

The club added: “A gifted centre Brian gained one Ulster cap whilst playing at CIYMS, where he won both the Ulster league and Senior Cup. Upon moving to Carrick it’s remembered that whilst playing for the infamous ‘Tankards’ he scored eight tries in a match and later went on to win the McCambley Cup and League in the 1974 - 75 season.

“Brian was president of the club in the 1981-82 season when the 1st XV won the Towns Cup, Hawkins Cup, Grattan Cup, Ophir Shield and finalists in the Ulster Senior Challenge Cup, still the only time a junior club has achieved such a feat.

“In later years Brian was a member became of the Sevens committee and remained involved when it moved to the current three-day format. More recently Brian suffered from ill health but still remained determined to support the club whenever he could and it was especially pleasing to have him in attendance in 2021 at the inaugural gathering of the ‘Past Presidents Club’.

“On behalf of Carrickfergus Rugby Football Club we would like to extend our sincere condolences to Hazel and Lesley.”

The Robertson family is well-known in Ballycarry too and there was tribute to from the village’s Community Association. It stated: “The Association officers and members are saddened to learn of the death of Brian Robertson, beloved husband of Hazel our vice-chair. We extend our sympathy to Hazel, Lesley and the family circle at this sad time.”