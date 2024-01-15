A one-minute silence was observed before all Carrick Rugby Football Club games at the weekend as colleagues remembered past president Lindsay Luney.

Mr Luney, who died peacefully in hospital on January 9, was also a well-known musician. His family had a long association with Ballyduff Silver Band, Newtownabbey.

A notice on the Funeral Times website said Lindsay Milliken Luney was the dearly-loved husband of Sandra and much-loved father of Judith and partner Karen, Richard and partner Gareth.

In a statement, the president, management committee and members of Carrickfergus RFC said they were saddened to hear of Mr Luney’s death.

Lindsay Luney. Photo: National World

The club said: “Lindsay’s early life was spent in Whitehouse, he had two brothers Wallace and Leslie, who have predeceased him. Lindsay like his brothers was educated at Belfast Royal Academy and on leaving school followed them to join our club.

“About this time Ballyduff Silver Band was formed and the three brothers joined, Wallace of course played the big drum while Leslie and Lindsay played side drum. This led Lindsay into the world of showbands, playing first with The College Boys and then The Freshmen. His musical travels curtailed his playing at the club but when he turned out he was a useful scrum half.

"When he retired he became touch judge for the Firsts, he travelled with them all over Ulster, making many friends on the way. He served on many committees, especially management and fundraising. Lindsay was president from 1987 to 1989 and had the privilege of hosting the Sportman’s Dinner at the Europa Hotel in 1988 when Fran Cotton was guest speaker.

"On behalf of Carrickfergus Rugby Football Club we would like to extend our sincere condolences to Sandra, Richard and Judith. We have lost another great friend and the club will be all the poorer for his passing.”

Meanwhile, Ballyduff Silver Band said: “It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Lindsay Luney. Lindsay and his brothers, Wallace and Leslie, all drummers, had been associated with the band for over 50 years. It brings the end of an era for the band.

"Our sympathy goes to Sandra and the rest of the family members at this difficult time.”